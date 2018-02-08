Strong cold front expected this weekend

Our next strong cold front is due to arrive late Saturday, with windy conditions, patchy rain, and a much colder airmass.

Southerly winds will increase moisture ahead of the front, making for a mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for a sprinkle or shower.

The strong cold front will approach the Hill Country by late Saturday afternoon, and then pass through the Austin metro by the late evening.

Patchy rain will develop behind the front, and it's possible that it could be just cold enough for the development of freezing rain, but mainly for parts of Burnet, Llano, and Mason County on Sunday morning. At this time, we do not expect any ice accumulation or travel impacts due to ice on Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be cold and windy, with northerly wind gusts around 25 miles per hour. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Rainfall amounts will be light, ranging from 0.01" to 0.25". Rain chances will end by Sunday night, as temperatures fall into the low 30s.

© 2018 KVUE-TV