Stormy outlook: Sunday's haymaker

AUSTIN - Over the past week, our weather has been all over the place. From a deep Arctic freeze to spring-like highs in the 80s. Along with the abnormally warm air and abundant moisture, a storm out west will cause trouble for us during the weekend.

As of this morning, the storm we are monitoring is slamming parts of California with flooding rain and piles (feet) of snow for the higher elevations.

Over the coming days, this will slow down and be known as a "cut off" low. In other words, this will take it's sweet ole time coming to Texas. Ahead of the main event, several showers will pop up each afternoon, beginning tomorrow. Rain chances increase though the beginning of the weekend while the main body of the storm remains west.

By Sunday, a line of thunderstorms will generate in west Texas and eventually swing though our neck of the woods.

This will be the meat and potatoes of our weekend wet weather. During Sunday afternoon and evening, heavy rain along with frequent lightning and gusty winds will blow through. Not only will this affect us, but if you are traveling to Dallas/Forth Worth to see the Cowboys playoff game, tailgating will be tricky. At least it will be dry inside the stadium.

Overall, 1-2 inches of rain will be possible on Sunday. As far as the severity of the storms, too early to call right now. As new information comes into the KVUE Storm Center we will keep you up to date with the latest forecast.

