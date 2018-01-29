Severe weather spotter training this Saturday

Throughout the year, KVUE and the National Weather Service relies on trained SKYWARN Storm Spotters to pass along vital information during severe weather.

On Saturday, February 3rd, you'll have the opportunity to participate in a training session that will cover basic storm spotting, as well as advanced storm spotting.

In these courses, you'll learn not just how tornadoes form, but how to report a funnel cloud, a tornado, and severe hail.

The session will be held at the ACC Eastview Campus, Building 8500 at 3400 Webberville Road, Austin, TX 78702.

REGISTRATION:

No advance registration required.

-This session is FREE of charge (other than lunch on your own).

-Plenty of Free Parking.

-Sign in / Registration starts at 8:15am the day of the training (please do not arrive before 8:15am).

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

This training is open to the general public. Those involved in public safety and severe weather safety / recognition, such as amateur radio operators, first responders (police officers, firefighters and EMS officials), emergency management officials and media representatives (reporters, photojournalists) are encouraged to attend this important session.

A certificate of completion will be presented to those participants, at the end of the day, for those completing the entire training session.

For more information, and to see a complete program schedule, click HERE.

