Record high temperatures possible this week

AUSTIN - Don’t let Monday morning’s clouds fool you, the middle of this week will make you think it’s May.

Drier air will move into Austin on Tuesday, and with it a downsloping westerly wind that will help drive temperatures in to the 80s for many locations. The warm air will stick around through Wednesday before a cooldown heading toward the weekend.

Camp Mabry’s record high for Tuesday is currently at 85°, set in 2013. The record high low (the highest low temperature) is 63° from 2009. Austin-Bergstrom’s record high is 84°, set in 1999 and record high low is 62°, also from 2009.

With that warm air in place Wednesday, the 85° record at both ABIA and Camp Mabry could also fall. The record high low for the two sites are in the mid and upper 60s, and those are looking safe with the KVUE Storm Team is calling for lows Wednesday morning in the low 60s.

A cold front will move through Wednesday night and early Thursday to knock temperatures back into the 70s, which is still above the seasonal average. The 30-year average highs for Camp Mabry and ABIA in the first part of February are in the low-to-mid 60s.

This has been part of the larger trend for the winter and first weeks of 2017.

Has it felt warmer than normal? It isn't just you! We've had 36 days of 2017 and 24 have been above normal! @KVUE pic.twitter.com/U0vKPMGyVK — Nathan Gogo (@WXontheGogo) February 6, 2017

Note: This weather extra is valid for the week of Feb. 6-10, 2017.

