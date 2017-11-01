Record heat possible Thursday

Oct. 30 snapshot Austin sunset by Cheryl Bemis (Photo: Submitted by Cheryl Bemis, ©Cheryl Bemis)

After a chilly Halloween, and a mild start to November, the heat increases Thursday across much of the state of Texas.

A combination of afternoon sunshine and a breezy southerly wind, will propel temperatures to near record levels in Austin, Dallas, Waco, San Antonio, and Del Rio on Thursday.

Here’s a look at where record high temperatures stand for Nov. 2:



Austin-Camp Mabry: 88° in 2016

Austin-Bergstrom: 88° in 2016

San Antonio: 88° in 1936

Corpus Christi: 90° in 2016

Laredo: 96° in 1942

Houston: 89° in 1978

Dallas: 87° in 2012

Waco: 88° in 2012

San Angelo: 91 in 1945

Del Rio: 90° in 1955

Brownsville: 92° in 1982

The average high temperature this time of the year in Austin is 77 degrees, 73 degrees for Dallas. Temperatures are expected to remain well above average for the next several days, including all of the weekend.

Although a front is in the forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 8, the 8 to 14 day outlook (issued by the Climate Prediction Center), shows above average temperatures remaining over much of the southern half of the United States.

Why so warm? The jet stream is positioned well north of the state, keeping the cooler air bottled up in the Northern Plains and Pacific Northwest. This weather pattern could be an indication of a developing La Niña (cooler than normal water temperatures along the Equatorial Pacific). For more on La Niña and how it can impact Texas this winter, TAP OR CLICK HERE.

