Massive pile-up shuts down I-35...in Iowa

It may be a chilly day around Austin but at least we don't have to deal with this...
This is from I-35 near Ames, Iowa this afternoon. A massive pile-up involving dozens of vehicles has shut down the interstate there in both directions.
Chalk this up as example #32,432 why we love living here in Central Texas.
