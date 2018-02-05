KVUE
Massive pile-up shuts down I-35...in Iowa

Nathan Gogo, KVUE 3:23 PM. CST February 05, 2018

It may be a chilly day around Austin but at least we don't have to deal with this...

This is from I-35 near Ames, Iowa this afternoon. A massive pile-up involving dozens of vehicles has shut down the interstate there in both directions.

Chalk this up as example #32,432 why we love living here in Central Texas.

For a full look at the forecast around Central Texas, GO HERE.

