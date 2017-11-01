Get ready! A Major warm-up is coming to Austin

Gotta love Texas, right?

After a cool end to October, we'll be heating up QUICK for November. In fact, record highs may be possible around Austin as soon as Thursday. High temperatures could close in on 90 degrees.

Keep in mind, normal afternoon high temperatures in early November are in the mid-70s! Beyond Thursday, the weather continues to look toasty. Temperatures will be well into the 80s through this next weekend.

Tell us, are you a fan of the unseasonably warm weather? Stay with KVUE for the latest updates.

© 2017 KVUE-TV