Late-week Arctic Blast: Freezing mornings, cold afternoons

Area-wide freeze expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night.

Highs on Thursday afternoon will be mild in the 60s, ahead of a strong cold front that will move across the area through the afternoon and early evening hours. This will once again be a rain-free front, but contain some very cold air, Arctic in origin.

Cold front will move into northern counties Thursday Afternoon.

Temperatures will fall Thursday night into the 30s area-wide, and below freezing by sunrise Friday. A breezy north wind will create wind chill factors in the 20s.

Area-wide freeze by Friday morning.

A combination of a mostly cloudy sky and a cold north wind, will keep temperatures in the 30s throughout the day on Friday.

Temperatures remain in the 30s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s Friday night, with wind chill values in the teens and low 20s. Another freeze is expected Saturday night, ahead of a slow warming trend next workweek.

7 Day Forecast: Cold Friday through Sunday, then a nice warmup next workweek.

