La Niña winds down in Pacific Ocean

Ocean surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific are moving closer to the average for this time of year, putting an end to the weak La Niña.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that the average sea surface temperature in the Central Pacific only dipped to around 0.8°C cooler than the long-term average during fall 2016. This has not persisted as temperatures climbed back into the neutral range (±0.5°C difference from average) recently. The Feb. 9 advisory from the Climate Prediction Center states sea temperatures were -0.3°C in the western and central Pacific and +1.5°C in the eastern Pacific.

The CPC added that most models indicate the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) will stay in the neutral range through summer in the Northern Hemisphere. A few models are predicting an onset of El Nino in spring (March-May), with others calling for a return to El Nino in the second half of 2017. The Feb. 9 Probabilistic ENSO Forecast shows a 48 percent chance of El Niño in September-November 2017, a 12 percent of La Niña conditions and a 40 percent change of conditions remaining neutral. The forecast did not show the strength of the El Niño.

El Niño typically means wetter and cooler than average conditions in the winter months along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida. A La Niña means drier and warmer than average conditions in Texas.

GO HERE to learn more about the El Niño Southern Oscillation.

(© 2017 KVUE)