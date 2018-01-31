January comes to an end as one of the driest on record

After December drenched the Austin metro area in almost 2 inches above normal in rainfall, January 2018 is coming to a close as one of the driest on record.

In total, Camp Mabry received just under 3-tenths of an inch in precipitation, with the most precipitation occurring on Jan. 16. There were 20 days that no precipitation fell on the area and 11 days that precipitation ranged from a trace up to 0.14 inches.

When observing the top 20 driest Januarys at Camp Mabry, January 2018 ranks at No. 15 with a total precipitation of 0.28 inches. At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, this month ranks at No. 5 with a total of 0.25 inches. Records date back to 1943 at ABIA and as far back as 1892 at Camp Mabry.

Additionally, temperatures were a topic of concern for many in January, with the lowest temperature slipping into the upper teens at 18 degrees on Jan 17. This accompanied a winter weather event that lashed Central Texas with icy precipitation and reports of light snow.

Even though we are wrapping up January on a very warm note, the average monthly temperature reached 49.5 degrees, which records as 2 degrees below normal as of Jan. 31.

© 2018 KVUE-TV