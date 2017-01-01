Isolated severe storms possible early Monday

An upper level disturbance approaching Texas from the west, will increase our thunderstorm chances overnight.
A few storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. The tornado and flash flood threat is small tonight.
Expect increasing clouds and fog through midnight. Some of the fog could be dense.
Isolated strong storms will be possible over the Hill Country after 1 a.m. then continue eastward through the early morning hours on Monday.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm chances will be high around 5 a.m. through 7 a.m. in Austin.
After sunrise, most of the showers and storms will be moving out of eastern counties.
Expect a sunny and dry Monday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Expect rainfall amounts to stay below a half inch.
