Isolated severe storms possible early Monday

Severe Weather Outlook, January 2, 2017.

An upper level disturbance approaching Texas from the west, will increase our thunderstorm chances overnight.

Low pressure to our west will allow for an active weather pattern overnight.

A few storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. The tornado and flash flood threat is small tonight.

Severe Risk

Expect increasing clouds and fog through midnight. Some of the fog could be dense.

Future Radar at 12am, January 2, 2017.

Isolated strong storms will be possible over the Hill Country after 1 a.m. then continue eastward through the early morning hours on Monday.

Future Radar at 3am, January 2, 2017.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm chances will be high around 5 a.m. through 7 a.m. in Austin.

Future Radar at 5am, January 2, 2017.

After sunrise, most of the showers and storms will be moving out of eastern counties.

Future Radar at sunrise, January 2, 2017.

Expect a sunny and dry Monday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clear skies Monday afternoon, January 2, 2017.

Expect rainfall amounts to stay below a half inch.

Most locations will pick up less than 0.50".

