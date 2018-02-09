Icy spots possible in the Hill Country Sunday morning

A strong cold front will move into the Hill Country Saturday afternoon.

The front will pass south of Austin by Saturday evening.

There is a slight chance for freezing rain or drizzle early Sunday morning, but primarily for areas west of Austin in the Hill Country.

"Icy patches may develop on bridges and overpasses making travel hazardous. Temperatures will rise above freezing late morning Sunday with precipitation becoming all rain," said the National Weather Service.

Sunday afternoon will be windy and cold. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.

