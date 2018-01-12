Heads up: Wintry mix possible next week

This weekend will feature cold mornings (20s for Saturday and Sunday morning), but sunny and cool afternoons with highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures will rebound to the low 60s for Monday, with a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon.

The big story for next week is the arrival of a strong Arctic cold front that will move through the area on Monday night.

Along with dropping temperatures, patchy areas of rain will develop behind the front. As temperatures quickly drop below freezing by Tuesday morning, it is possible that sleet, snow, freezing rain, or a combination of the three, could develop.

Forecast data suggests that if this were to happen, drier air would move in on Tuesday afternoon, ending frozen precipitation chances then.

Since this is still a few days away, forecast data doesn't have a firm grasp on just how much wintry precipitation we will see, nor the possible travel impacts because of it. We'll keep you updated over the next three days.

