Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, freezing temps to return this weekend

(Photo: maxuser)

Winter-like temperatures are returning to Central Texas this weekend!

Although, the break from the freezing temperatures was nice while it lasted (in our opinion).

If you're already planning out your weekend, be ready to layer up once again!

A Saturday morning cold front will be responsible for at or below freezing temperatures again.

Saturday morning should consist of an area-wide light morning freeze. If you have any outdoor plans, Saturday afternoon will be sunny, breezy & cool with highs in the low 50s.

(Photo: maxuser)

Expect Saturday night into Sunday to be even colder with a hard freeze likely as you wake up for much of the Hill Country and Central Texas.

(Photo: maxuser)

If you're lucky enough to have Martin Luther King Day off, expect a few possible showers ahead of another cold front that is expected late Monday into early Tuesday.

(Photo: maxuser)

Current models are showing precipitation ending before temperatures fall below freezing.

However, this is something the KVUE storm team will continue to keep a close eye on for changes.

