Austin sees its coldest morning in 7 years

Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero. Low temperatures in degrees Celsius and fahrenheit. Cold winter weather - zero celsius thirty two farenheit (Photo: MarianVejcik)

Brrr...

Temperatures Wednesday morning tied Austin's all-time-low temperature record for Jan. 17 of 18 degrees set back in 1930.

The last time Austin has seen temperatures below 18 degrees was Feb. 2, 2011, when it dipped to 17 degrees.

Austin dropped to a bone-chilling 18 degrees. And that's not a typo for Llano. It was a mere 7 degrees out there in the Hill Country. This is not even factoring in the wind chill. Wind chills dropped to as low as 5 degrees around the Austin metro.

Thankfully we will be warming up, and warming up big time. We'll be in the 70s by Saturday afternoon.

Stay with KVUE for updates.

© 2018 KVUE-TV