Are we done with the cold?

If you read our winter preview from last year, you may remember La Niña was going to make for a warmer winter for Texas.

So far, winter hasn't exactly gone as planned.

When La Niña is present in the equatorial Pacific, typically that translates to a mild winter around Austin and the Lone Star State. Of course, it hasn't worked out that way this year. In fact, the winter of 2017-2018 has run 3 to 4 degrees below average so far. As you can tell, forecasting weather far out into the future isn't a perfect science.

Here's what you can expect for the rest of the winter, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

The trend for the next 1-2 weeks is for above average temperatures and below average precipitation.

It's the same exact case for the rest of the winter.

If you're hoping for the bitterly cold weather to be a thing of the past, this should make you smile. Now, this doesn't mean we won't see any more cold weather, but the extended stretches of arctic air around Central Texas may be over. Keep in mind, in Austin, the average last freeze is in late February. Outside of Austin, it's in March.

