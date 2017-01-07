2nd Coldest Temperature This Millennium

AUSTIN - Once clouds moved out and the wind relaxed, radiational cooling took over and temperatures dropped like a rock. Officially, down to 19° at Camp Mabry and teens for the Hill Country and areas east of I-35

Factor in the wind and it felt even more brutal outside this morning. Wind chill vales as low as 5° in Fredericksburg.

Regardless, this is ridiculously cold for central Texas. In terms of the coldest temperatures recorded at Camp Mabry this Millenium today, ties for the 2nd lowest.

1) January 9, 2010 - 17°

1) February 2, 2011 - 17°

2) February 1, 2011 - 19°

2) This Morning - 19°

3) February 3, 2011 - 20°

Despite this being one of the coldest mornings since the turn of the millennium, it is not record breaking. The record lowest temperature for this date at Camp Mabry is 13° back in 1912. So yes, it could be colder.

Stay warm and the KVUE Storm Team will keep you up to date with the latest forecast all the time. Make it a great day.

