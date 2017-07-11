Austin forecast to get 10th 100° day of 2017

AUSTIN – As summer continues in Central Texas, temperatures will invariably reach 100° from time to time. July 11 looks to be the 10th such occurrence of 100° at Camp Mabry in 2017 and seventh in July alone.

According to National Weather Service data, Camp Mabry has recorded 100° on July 2, 4, 5 and 8-10. The first 100° day was listed as June 17, when 101° was recorded.

Comparing this to previous first instances of 100° days, this falls in the range many people feel we start breaking the 100° mark. The actual numbers show a range from May to even August when Camp Mabry first reaches 100° in a given year:

2007 – Aug. 12

2008 – May 20

2009 – June 13

2010 – Aug. 1

2011 – May 25

2012 – June 11

2013 – June 25

2014 – July 13

2015 – July 27

2016 – June 28

2017 – June 17

The last recorded instances of 100° days at Camp Mabry varies, but from 2008 to 2015 they have all come in September (Sept. 29 in the case for 2011). 2007 and 2016 were the outliers in the last decade, with their final 100° days of the year coming in mid-August.

Looking at data from NOAA, it would buck the trend if Camp Mabry did not have another 100° day this year. The following is the number of 100° days Camp Mabry saw each year in the past decade.

2007 – 3

2008 – 50

2009 – 68

2010 – 22

2011 – 90

2012 – 35

2013 – 42

2014 – 21

2015 – 24

2016 – 24

Note that the 90 instances of 100° highs in 2011 is the current record at Camp Mabry.

Over the same period for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport:

2007 – 0

2008 – 24

2009 – 55

2010 – 15

2011 – 74

2012 – 22

2013 – 38

2014 – 20

2015 – 9

2016 – 10

Like with Camp Mabry, note that the 74 instances of 100° highs in 2011 is the current record at ABIA.

The KVUE Storm Team is expecting Austin to fall below 100° for the rest of the week, but that does not mean we’re done with 100° days for 2017. TAP HERE for the latest forecast.

Writer’s note: All the data used in this article is publicly available from the National Weather Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

