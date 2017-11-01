Coldest Halloween around Austin in 15 years

AUSTIN - I guess you could say this year's Halloween handed out more tricks than treats.

With a high temperature of only 62 degrees, it was the coolest Halloween for Austin since 2002. In fact, some areas in Central Texas didn't even make it to the 60-degree mark.

You may be asking yourself what the coldest Halloween we've ever had was. Okay, just me?

Either way, it was back in 1991 when Austin only made it to 50 degrees! The hottest years were 2003 and 1997 with high temperatures at a whopping 90 degrees.

Austin also picked up .38 inches of rain at Camp Mabry this year. That now means four out of the past five Halloweens, we've received at least .3 inches of rain.

Fingers crossed for a dry and comfortable Halloween in 2018.

© 2017 KVUE-TV