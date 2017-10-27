Cold push brings freezing temperatures for Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS - What a difference just one little cold front makes. Well, not really little. In fact … HUGE.

This time of year we usually anticipate several fronts that work their way through Central Texas, with one or two that really stand out and show us that the season is changing. Today’s front was just that.

With highs well into the 80s Thursday, temperatures Friday have struggled to make it into the 60s. Add in a north wind howling at 15 to 25 mph, and you have a pretty chilly day across Austin and much of the metro.

Canadian in nature, this front brought with it a few showers for areas mainly east of Austin, clouds for the city and a huge dip in temperatures. While you most certainly felt it at some point today, it’s the overnight lows Friday night and Saturday night that will take the top headlines.

With a freeze warning in effect for Llano, Gillespie and Mason counties for Saturday morning, temperatures will chill to 30 to 32 degrees. This means the “Three Ps": People, pets and plants need to stay inside between the hours of 4 a.m. and 9 a.m.

For the rest of Austin, expect temps to fall into the mid to upper 30s; chilly and jackets definitely required if you’re heading out the door. While we won’t stay this cold indefinitely, think of this front as “opening the door” for more like it to move through over the next few weeks.

In the short term though, expect highs to be near 80 by Monday. Stay tuned to KVUE.com — I’ll have an early look at your Halloween forecast in Saturday's weather blog!

Stay warm!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

