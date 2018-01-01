Caught on Camera: Hurst officer nearly hit by sliding car

Credit: Hurst Police Department

HURST -- A Hurst police officer narrowly avoided being hit by a vehicle Sunday when it lost control on the icy road.

"It was pretty close, I'd say a couple feet. From my hand to the tire, less than that," said Officer Jonathan Cramer, who experienced the close call.

Officer Cramer was responding to an accident on State Highway 121 in Hurst. A car had crashed in a slick spot. Dashcam video released by the department shows Cramer carefully walking on the ice near the vehicle when another car slides toward him out of control.

GO HERE TO VIEW THE VIDEO

He tried to get out of the way and then slipped himself, moving towards oncoming traffic. The sliding car narrowly missed him, and he pulled his hand out of the way of its tires just in the nick of time.

Officer Cramer said he was convinced that he was going to be hit by the car, describing the incident as the closest call of his career. He's been with Hurst PD for three years.

"I was trying to get out of the way as fast as I could," Cramer said.

The icy conditions on the roads led to hundreds of crashes across North Texas yesterday, with at least 170 injuries, according to Medstar. Officer Cramer's close call could have added to the tally, but instead he said he just suffered a few bruises and moved on to working another accident.

The Hurst Police Department quickly released the dashcam video of the close call on its Facebook page, where it has racked up more than 600,000 views.

"Hopefully with as many views, it will make people think twice about driving in the ice and watching their speed," Cramer said.

Officer Jonathan Cramer

He showed the video to his wife, who is about to give birth to the couple's second child. He says she thought it was scary but was happy to have him home safely.

As for the driver who nearly slid into him? Cramer didn't even give him a ticket for what was an accident.

"He stopped and apologized," Cramer said. "No ticket. I sent him on his way as quickly as possible."

© 2018 WFAA-TV