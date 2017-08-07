WEATHER BLOG: LCRA opens floodgates on Wirtz, Starcke Dams

CENTRAL TEXAS – Central Texas residents woke up to thunder, lightning and heavy rain Monday as a system moved into North Texas.

Some LCRA Hydromet sites in Llano County recorded more than six inches of rain since 12 a.m. Monday, with areas closer to Austin recording 1-3” rain as of 6:15 a.m. Monday. TAP HERE for the latest rain totals from the LCRA Hydromet.

WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES:

LCRA said it has opened one floodgate at Max Starcke Dam, which separates Lake Marble Falls from Lake Travis. It is also beginning floodgate operations on Wirtz Dam, which holds back Lake LBJ.

Residents downstream of these dams need to take precautions.

One floodgate is open at Starcke Dam in Burnet Co. Expect fast-moving currents downstream. https://t.co/eopD6oiZGC — LCRA (@LCRA) August 7, 2017

The Flash Flood Warning for Llano and northwestern Burnet Counties was allowed to expire at 6:15 a.m. They are now under a flood advisory until 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Travis and Gillespie Counties, along with parts of Williamson, Blanco, Llano and Burnet Counties are under a Flood Advisory until 7 a.m. due to the heavy rain currently falling.

Hays, Blanco, Comal and southern portions of Travis and Gillespie Counties are under a flood advisory until 8:45 a.m.

OUTAGES

Oncor is reporting around 500 customers without power in Williamson County. TAP HERE for the Oncor outage map.

Austin Energy has around 500 customers without power as of 6:50 a.m. TAP HERE for the Austin Energy outage map.

Around 4,400 Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers are without power as of 6:50 a.m. from 71 outages. TAP HERE for the PEC outage map.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative tweeted around 6:15 a.m. that they have restored power to all but 120 customers near Webberville. They earlier said around 2,500 customers in Bastrop and Travis Counties had lost power. TAP HERE for the Bluebonnet outage map.

TRAFFIC

ATX Floods is only reporting 19 crossings closed at 6:50 a.m. Monday, including several in Cedar Park and Williamson County. TAP HERE for closed low-water crossings.

TAP HERE for the latest traffic conditions in Austin.

TAP HERE for road conditions across Texas from TxDOT.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport could see flight delays or cancelations Monday due to the storms moving through. Please check with your airline before leaving for the airport, and also be aware of conditions before leaving. TAP HERE to view ABIA flight status.

