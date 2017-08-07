Aug. 7 rainfall totals for Central Texas

Street on rainy day (Photo: Hiromi Shiota / EyeEm)

Storms brought heavy rain to parts of Central Texas early Monday, causing minor flooding and forcing the closure of some low-water crossings.

The following are rain totals as of 11 a.m. from LCRA Hydromet and National Weather Service data:

- 7.05” – 6 mi. SSE Llano

- 6.17” – Llano River at Llano

- 5.91” – 5 mi. SSW Lllano

- 5.88” – 10 mi. NE Fredericksburg

- 5.44” – 7 mi. WNW Kingsland

- 5.23” – 10 mi. ESE Tow

- 4.43” – 5 mi. W Leander

- 3.51” – 8 mi. NW Elgin

- 3.40” – Big Sandy Creek near Jonestown

- 3.22” – Pedernales River near Fredericksburg

- 2.74” – 3 mi. SW Florence

- 2.65” – Austin-Bergstrom International (Record)

- 2.37” – Austin Camp Mabry

- 2.25” – Colorado River at Austin

- 1.06” – Comanche Creek near Mason

- 0.83” – Colorado River at Bastrop

This list will be updated as more rain totals are announced.

RELATED: Storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Central Texas

© 2017 KVUE-TV