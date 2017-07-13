07142017_AMWX

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Crews clean up 50,000 gallon oil spill
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Car falls off parking garage, woman injured
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Video shows Bakari Henderson attack in Greece
-
Friends discuss memories of Bakari Henderson
-
Blue Whale Challenge claims life of 15-year-old San Antonio boy
-
Father speaks after Killeen daycare incident
-
VERIFY: Dead bull shark found in Trinity River
-
Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral
More Stories
-
Radon: The invisible toxin connected to an Austin…Jul 13, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
-
More than 50,000 gallons crude oil spills in Bastrop CountyJul 13, 2017, 9:37 a.m.
-
Woman injured after car goes off side of Austin…Jul 13, 2017, 8:49 a.m.