NWS confirms EF-0 tornado Friday morning near Walburg

NWS San Antonio tweet of weak tornado near Walburg, Texas on Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo: NWS San Antonio Twitter)

WALBURG, TEXAS - An EF-0 tornado touched down in Williamson County on Friday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The National Weather Service Office in New Braunfels said the tornado touched down at 9:33 a.m. Friday near FM 1105, one mile south of Walburg. The tornado had a maximum width of 25 yards and was on the ground for 1.1 miles before dissipating at 9:36 a.m. near FM 972 in Walburg. Peak winds were estimated at around 80 mph.

Four homes and one business was damaged by the tornado, and no injuries were reported.

The business was CPI Products, where part of the metal roof was torn off.

Jarred Thomas the Director of Emergency Management Williamson County said they got a call around 9:30 Friday morning when someone was driving by and thought they saw a tornado.

Thomas said it began just south of Walburg and ended near the cemetery off 972.



Thomas wants to remind people we are coming into spring and it's important to be aware and ready for Tornadoes at any moment.

"Tornadoes are not uncommon to Williamson County, we weren't expecting severe weather this morning but it;s always a possibility and this is a typical tornado for around here, small tornado, very short lived, and so luckily we had no injuries reported," said Thomas.

Photo of a weak tornado near Walburg, TX (Williamson County) this morning. Minor damage to business and home occurred. (credit Thomas Jones) pic.twitter.com/wPfZrnC5kp — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) January 13, 2017

EF-0 is the weakest tornado classification, with winds in this category peaking at 65-85 mph.

(Note: Map below shows location of Walburg, not the location the tornado touched down.)

(© 2017 KVUE)