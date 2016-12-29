Texas listed as having worst drivers in the U.S.

Traffic (Photo: KVUE)

TEXAS - How often do you find yourself sitting in traffic -- yelling or honking at someone who just did something stupid right in front of you? Texas has just topped a list of the worst drivers in the country.

KVUE News talked to numerous drivers in Austin about their issues on the road.

“Being cut off, people not giving the right of way,” said John Tyler.

Another driver talked about careless driving as well.

“People swerving in and out of traffic, speeding, and flying over without looking,” said Kerry Quinn.

In Texas, the most alarming number this year was the statistics on drunk driving. The Lone Star state had more than 3,500 fatal crashes in 2016. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, almost 40 percent of them involved driving with alcohol levels above the legal limit.

Truck drivers said they're not surprised.

“I drive an 18-wheeler, and I’m on the road, most of the week, I see drivers on their phones, drivers swerving, I see drunk, I see everything so,” said Austin Olivarez.

Texas also ranked high on the list for deadly crashes involving speeding and the total number of deadly crashes for every 100 million miles traveled. Overall, Texas was tied with Louisiana for having the worst drivers out of all the states in the U.S.

“I don’t know about that, I think it’s all relative,” said Jack Reid.

However, some were skeptical, saying they don't believe Texans are all that bad at driving.

"My take on it is that Texas is one of the most populated states,” said Tyler.

Texas also ranked in the top 15 for deadly crashes with no seatbelt, disobeying traffic signals, and driving without a valid license, along with pedestrian deaths.

On the upside, the total number deadly car crashes in the U.S., as a whole has actually gone down in the recent years. However, drivers in Texas do have some room for improvement, according to the fatal crash statistics, compared to other states in the country.

GO HERE to view the full report by carinsurancecomparison.com.

(© 2016 KVUE)