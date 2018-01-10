Semi-truck collision forces shutdown of Highway 29 in Georgetown

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AUSTIN - A semi-truck and two other vehicles collided on Highway 29 Wednesday morning.

Georgetown Police and the fire department said they are working the crash in the 2600 block of West Highway 29.

According to a press release, one person is reportedly pinned in, and the fire crew is working to extricate them.

Both eastbound lanes of Highway 29 are closed and the westbound lane is down to one lane.

Police are unsure of possible injuries at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV