I-35 closures planned for Old Settlers Blvd. construction

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Motorists who use Interstate 35 through Round Rock should prepare for overnight closures Aug. 6-7.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will close I-35 at FM 3406 (Old Settlers Boulevard) so crews and cranes can install large beams for the new southbound to northbound U-turn bridge. Old Settlers will also be closed during the work.

Both directions of Old Settlers will close at 8 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7, and will reopen the following morning as work is completed. Drivers wishing to cross I-35 at Old Settlers will be detoured to RM 1431 or U.S. 79.

Southbound I-35 will be closed from 11 p.m. Aug. 6 to 5 a.m. Aug. 7, and the northbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from 11 p.m. Aug. 7 to 5 a.m. Aug. 8. Motorists will be detoured to the frontage roads during the respective closures.

TxDOT added that the closures are weather-permitting, meaning foul weather may result in the closures being pushed back.

