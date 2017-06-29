KVUE
Close

I-45 closed after truck carrying pigs involved in accident

Watch: Officials cool pig off with water

WFAA 11:17 AM. CDT June 29, 2017

WILMER, Texas -- Interstate 45 is closed in both directions southeast of Dallas due to a fiery crash involving a semi truck that was carrying pigs.

The crash took place just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Some of the livestock is loose on the highway, officials say, and drivers should avoid the area. They can use Dallas Avenue instead.

Details about the crash haven't been released.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories