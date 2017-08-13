KVUE
I-35 construction scheduled for Williamson County exit Sunday night

KVUE 6:10 PM. CDT August 13, 2017

Drivers in Williamson County are urged to consider alternate routes Sunday night as The Texas Department of Transportation shuts down Interstate 35 at exit 254 or FM 3406/ Old Settlers Boulevard.

TxDOT said crews will work to install large beams for a new southbound to northbound U-turn bridge.

Both directions of FM 3406 over I-35 will close beginning at 8:30 p.m., and won't reopen until 5 a.m. Monday. The northbound I-35 main lanes will be closed and traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads at exit 254 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Officials said drivers wishing to cross I-35 at FM 3406 will be detoured to RM 1431 or U.S. 79. Detour road signs are already set in place, TxDOT said.

 

