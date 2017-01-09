Clever people wanted for Austin digital roadway message contest

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN - Boring roadway signs are so 2016.

That's why the Austin Transportation Department is holding a contest to get residents more involved with keeping the roadways safer.

So, what do you have to do?

According to ATD, all contestants will have until Feb. 10 to submit short messages that can either embody the local flavor - you know keep Austin weird - or use a line that could make drivers LOL, but still keep them safe and informed.

For instance, signs could remind drivers to watch out for cyclists or tell drivers not to text and drive because of the hand free ordinance. Writers get up to two alternating panels of text with up to three lines of text per panel with a maximum 14 characters per line. ATD said you could think of it like a digital haiku. Contestants should submit their ideas to AustinMobility@austintexas.gov or tweet them to @AustinMobility using the hashtag #ontheroadATX.

What's the prize?

Winners will get to see their messages displayed on dynamic message signs, which are used to inform drivers about construction and other road hazards. Some of these signs are located along Cesar Chavez Street, Guadalupe Street, Lamar Boulevard, Riverside Drive, South First Street, and others.

Austin isn't the first city to use cleverness in their roadway signs. Just after the new year, Arizona pinned one that read, "New Year. New You. Use your blinker."

Read some of the examples ATD came up with below:

MAMMAS DON’T LET UR BABIES TEXT & DRIVE (Willie Nelson, anybody?)

ON THE ROAD AGAIN, BUCKLE YOUR BELT (More Willie and a little Texas cowboy in there, too!)

LANE CLOSURE AHEAD, ALL RIGHT ALL RIGHT ALL RIGHT (Matthew McConaughey in the house!)

DON’T BE A SLACKER. BUCKLE UP! (Slacker - It’s a weird film about a weird place.)

SEE MUSIC LIVE, BUT DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE (Do we need to explain this one?)

