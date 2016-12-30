Rates increasing on 183A, 290 Toll Roads

AUSTIN - Motorists who take trips on the 183A and 290 Toll Roads will see slight increases in the new year.

The Central Texas Mobility Authority said rates on using the toll roads will increase by 1.5 percent, starting at 12:00:01 Jan. 1, 2017. The rate increase will not apply to the MoPac Express Lane.

CTRMA added the increases are part of a “policy that adjusts rates annually in line with inflation to avoid larger increases every five years.”

On 183A, the cost of using the road’s entire length will increase by 5 cents for TxTag customers, and 7 cents for Pay by Mail customers. Rates at individual tolling locations will increase by 1-2 cents each.

For 290 Toll customers, the rate for a full-length trip will increase by 4 cents for TxTag customers and 8 cents for Pay by Mail customers. Like on the 183A Toll, individual tolling locations will see a 1-2 cent increase in 2017.

CTRMA operates the 183A Toll, 290 Toll and MoPac Express Lanes. They are also the agency constructing the 183 South Project between U.S. 183 and SH 71, and SH 45SW to link MoPac and FM 1626. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) operates the MoPac Toll Road in North Austin, SH 45, SH 45 SE and SH 130.

GO HERE for more information about toll prices from the CTRMA.

GO HERE for more information about toll prices regarding SH 45, SH 130 and SH 45 SE.

