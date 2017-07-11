18-wheeler fire shuts down I-35 northbound in Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas - I-35 Northbound was shut down near mile marker 338 by the Collin Street Bakery in Bellmead around lunchtime Tuesday, after an 18-wheeler caught fire, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Law enforcement said the driver told them his tire blew, and before he knew it, the whole truck was in flames.

Waco Police and Waco Fire officials were handling the situation, as of early Tuesday afternoon. Nobody was injured, according to first responders.

Drivers were urged to take Spur 299 to U.S. 84 and then hop back onto I-35 past the wreck.

The interstate was expected to be shut down until mid-Tuesday afternoon.

