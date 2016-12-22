New app will give you rewards if you don't text and drive

teen scrolling through phone in drivers seat (Photo: Ben Harding)

AUSTIN - Austin drivers know they're not supposed to do it and that if they're caught it could cost them, but that doesn't stop many people from picking up their phones when they're behind the wheel.

So, if the risk of getting a ticket, or worse, being in a crash, won't stop them, Jeff Palumbo hopes the chance to earn free stuff will.



"Tentwo is a platform that rewards you for ignoring your phone while you drive," said Palumbo, CEO of tentwo.

Tentwo is a new hardware and smartphone app designed to deter distracted driving. It took the creators four years to develop the product.

"Texting while driving is a serious issue but phone distracted driving is actually the broader issue," said Palumbo.

According to the Department of Transportation's distracted driving website, 3,179 people died in crashes caused by distracted driving in 2014 and teenagers are most at risk.

The founder of tentwo recognized this and decided he wanted to encourage better driving habits.



Here's how it works; drivers install the device in their vehicle where they keep their phone. When they get into the car and put the cell phone near the device, they automatically connect, establishing a sphere around the phone. Drivers can still use GPS, touch their phone when the car is stopped or talk on the phone with a hands-free device. But, if they pick it up, tentwo detects it.

"The first thing that happens is it sounds like a seatbelt alarm and that's really designed to curb the behavior," explained Palumbo.

"The second thing that happens is you pick an accountability partner, it can be your parent, your spouse, a friend, and in the event that you pick your phone up during operation of your vehicle, they'll get a notification that happened."

If a driver keeps their hands off of their phone, they earn points for gift cards or cash from tentwo's sponsors and the company itself.

The device costs about $30 and the app is free to use. Customers who want more features, such as speed alerts, arrival and departure alerts and access to more rewards, can pay an extra $15 a month to get more information.

The tentwo app is available right now on Andriod phones. Palumbo said it will be available for iPhone users in early 2017.

The creators hope all states will create hands-free laws, but until then, they say they are doing their part to keep drivers hands off their phones and at ten and two.

(© 2016 KVUE)