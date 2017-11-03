It's here | Apple releases new iPhone X

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - The day is finally here.

The new iPhone X was released Friday morning. People camped out for days, wrapping lines around Apple stores across the globe. Apple CEO Tim Cooks said it's the "biggest leap forward since the original iPhone."

The X is equipped with:

-A11 bionic chip, the "smartest" of its kind

-Super retina HD display

-Wireless charger

-Detailed face ID recognition for privacy

It's also water and dust resistant.

The upgrade also has animated icons called “Animojis,” that move with your facial expressions.

Apple said, “Our vision has always been to create an iPhone that is entirely screen. One so immersive the device itself disappears into the experience. And so intelligent it can respond to a tap, your voice, and even a glance. With iPhone X, that vision is now a reality.”

The upgrade has dozens of new features and improvements -- but of course -- it comes with a hefty price tag. The iPhone X is a whopping $1,000 or more -- the most expensive smartphone ever.

It's quite the sacrifice. Enough to buy Torchy's Tacos for every meal -- breakfast, lunch and dinner -- for more than one month. It's enought to cover your cup of coffee for an entire year. It could also cut down on your drive on MoPac, paying for several hundred or thousands of trips on the new toll lanes.

If you didn't preorder your phone or stand in those long lines, you can still get the iPhone X through Apple's site, but expect your package to take three to four weeks to arrive.

