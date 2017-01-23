New weather satellite begins sending back images of Earth

Artist’s conception of the GOES-R spacecraft. (Photo: Credit: Lockheed Martin)

Stunning images from the first in a new generation of weather satellites have been released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Images from GOES-16 (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite number 16) were released Monday by the administration. The first images included a composite color full-disk visible image of the Western Hemisphere, which was made using several of the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) instrument’s channels.

GOES-16 has sent its 1st full disk image of the W. Hemisphere! Learn more about this amazing image & satellite at https://t.co/BLipGAJ7DG pic.twitter.com/gTPsRhT3KX — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 23, 2017

“Seeing these first images from GOES-16 is a foundational moment for the team of scientists and engineers who worked to bring the satellite to launch and are now poised to explore new weather forecasting possibilities with this data and imagery,” said Stephen Volz, Ph.D., NOAA’s Assistant Administrator for Satellite and Information Services. “The incredibly sharp images are everything we hoped for based on our tests before launch. We look forward to exploiting these new images, along with our partners in the meteorology community, to make the most of this fantastic new satellite.”

This 16-panel image shows the continental United States in the two visible, four near-infrared and 10 infrared channels on the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI). (Photo: NOAA/NASA)

The satellite launched from Cape Canaveral in November as GOES-R and has been situated in a geostationary orbit 22,300 miles above the Earth’s surface. NOAA will announce later this year GOES-16’s planned location, and will be operational in either the GOES-East or GOES-West position by November.

GOES-13, launched in 2006, is in the GOES-East position while GOES-15, launched in 2010, is serving as GOES-West. GOES-14, which was launched in 2009, is serving as a backup in case one of the other satellites goes offline. GOES-East is above the earth at 75° West while GOES-West is above 135° West and GOES-14 is “parked” at 105° West.

The second of four satellites in the new series, designated GOES-S, is undergoing environmental testing in Colorado. Once it is launched in spring 2018 and takes its place in orbit, it will be renamed GOES-17. Once both are in orbit, NOAA is planning on using GOES-16 and GOES-S as the main geostationary satellites for the Western Hemisphere.

