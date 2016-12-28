Courts struggling to keep up with advancing technology

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - As we continue to make more advances in technology, the debate is evolving -- is it helping or hurting?

That question is coming to the forefront in an Arkansas murder case in which investigators want access to the suspect's Amazon Echo device -- to make their case.

Amazon, its developer, has refused twice to give police in Bentonville, Arkansas audio recordings.

The company said it will not release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on it. Amazon said it objects to overbroad or inappropriate demands as a matter of course.

Roy Rector, a retired veteran Austin PD officer who worked in digital forensics said it "can be very difficult" to gain access to digital devices.

He said the cooperation from digital companies can be problematic and varies.

“Some of the service providers when I was working in law enforcement would just flat refuse," said Rector.

Legal experts within the tech field like Austin lawyer Slade Cutter said digital companies say no to protect your privacy.

“So the customers who are using Amazon’s products don’t feel like they’re an open book to law enforcement, regulatory bodies or anybody else who may want to surveil their activities through these types of devices," said Cutter.

Because voice-activated devices are so new to the market, courts are trying to keep up.

“A difficult one for a lot of courts to kind of process and issue decisions on because it’s frankly not that familiar to a lot of courts and people in general," said Cutter.

But when building a case – the data can be necessary.

“This will definitely be a recurring law enforcement theme," Cutter said.

