Car vending machine opens for business in Austin

Artist rendering of Carvana "car vending machine." (Photo: Courtesy: Carvana, jasonleiva.com)

AUSTIN - Internet-based car buying company Carvana opened a "Car Vending Machine" in Austin Tuesday, the third such machine in the U.S.

The building, located at 6014 S. Interstate 35, acts as a different delivery option for customers company, co-founder Ryan Keeton said.

"Car buying, we think, should be an amazing and fun experience," Keeton said. "Right now it takes a long time, about 4 hours at a dealership and creates a lot of angst and frustration."

Keeton said Carvana allows users to search examine and buy vehicles all online and then have those vehicles delivered to their front door. With the new machine people can visit the vending machine.

Customers come to the location and are handed a coin. The coin activates their mechanized delivery system that picks up the car and loads it onto a robo-car that delivers it right to the new owner.

Here's an excerpt from Carvana's press release on the opening:

"Carvana customers begin their experience by searching for and buying their desired car online at Carvana.com in as little as 15 minutes using a mobile phone or desktop computer. Customers can also trade-in a car and secure vehicle financing through Carvana if desired. Once the purchase is complete, customers can choose to have their car delivered directly to their door as soon as the next day, or they can opt to pick it up at one of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines."

Customers will have seven days to test own the car and make sure it meets all expectations. Those who are not completely satisfied can return their car for any reason for a refund.

