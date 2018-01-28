Austin-area high school students seek nonprofit to build website

AUSTIN - Some Austin area high school students are looking for a nonprofit group to help design its website for free.

The high school students work with Code2College, a nonprofit organization itself.

Code2College helps underserved students with technical skills and places the teens with volunteers from tech companies. The volunteers teach the students how to code, provide training and paid internships.

The program started with six to ten volunteers last year but has grown to 40 volunteers this year. As for students, Code2College started with 30 students last year.

This year, Executive Director, Matt Stephenson, said it tutored 120 students.

Stephenson said the program has a three-prong approach when it comes to teaching its students: education, exposure and experience.

Stephenson also said he also wanted the students to learn to give back, which is the goal behind Code2College's latest initiative to help a small nonprofit develop a website.

"The preference is small. We say fewer than 20 employees; they must be based in Travis or Williamson Counties. They do not have to be a 501(c)3s ," said Stephenson.

The deadline is Feb. 14. Stephenson said between two to four of his top students will work on the website, which should be done in August.

For more information, GO HERE.

