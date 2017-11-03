Trump 'Disappointed' in the Justice Department For Not Investigating Democrats And Hillary Clinton
President Trump is again calling on the Justice Department to investigate Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KVUE 10:48 AM. CDT November 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Secret menus hiding at Austin eateries
-
What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting
-
Georgetown dad's two daughters went to deadly Las Vegas concert
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman finally gets to go home after Harvey
-
Cedar Park woman recovering after shooting
-
10032017_PMWX
-
Seguin Deputy Chief injured in Vegas
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Witness describes Las Vegas shooting
More Stories
-
Robin Hood system: Saving our schools or robbing our…Nov. 2, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
-
See the Champs! Parade for Astros to be held in…Nov. 1, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
-
Suspect in custody after shooting at north Austin…Nov. 3, 2017, 9:03 a.m.