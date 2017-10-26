NBC News Political Analyst Mark Halperin Apologizes For Sexual Harassment Accusations
NBC News and MSNBC Senior political analyst Mark Halperin has issued an apology to five women after being accused of sexual harassment during his time at ABC news. Veuer's Natasha Abellard(@NatashaAbellard) has the story.
KVUE 7:31 AM. CDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Secret menus hiding at Austin eateries
-
What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting
-
Georgetown dad's two daughters went to deadly Las Vegas concert
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman finally gets to go home after Harvey
-
Cedar Park woman recovering after shooting
-
10032017_PMWX
-
Seguin Deputy Chief injured in Vegas
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Witness describes Las Vegas shooting
More Stories
-
'We honestly thought she was already dead':…Oct 25, 2017, 8:50 a.m.
-
Baby found in dumpster could have been surrendered…Oct 25, 2017, 5:06 p.m.
-
Wesley Mathews transported to Dallas County Jail,…Oct 25, 2017, 9:56 p.m.