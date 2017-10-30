Legal Scholar Questions Constitutionality of Mueller Appointment
Paul Manafort and Richard Gates have pleaded not guilty to all charges in Robert Mueller's Russia probe. But one legal scholar has suggested special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation may not be constitutional.
KVUE 5:00 PM. CDT October 30, 2017
