FL Brewery Offers Free Beer For Tossing Tickets to See White Nationalist Richard Spencer
A Florida brewery is giving away free beer to people who give up their tickets to see white nationalist leader Richard Spencer. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) has the story.
KVUE 1:43 PM. CDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Secret menus hiding at Austin eateries
-
What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting
-
Georgetown dad's two daughters went to deadly Las Vegas concert
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman finally gets to go home after Harvey
-
Cedar Park woman recovering after shooting
-
10032017_PMWX
-
Seguin Deputy Chief injured in Vegas
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Witness describes Las Vegas shooting
More Stories
-
Williamson County gun store burglarized, shotguns…Oct 18, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
Columbus MLS team considering move to AustinOct 17, 2017, 12:27 a.m.
-
31-year-old mother, five children killed in Hardin…Oct 18, 2017, 4:26 a.m.