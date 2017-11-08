China Bans North Korea Toursim as President Trump Arrives in China
China bans tourism to North Korea as President Donald Trump arrives as part of his Asian tour. Because 80 percent of all foreign visitors are from China and generate $44 million dollars in tourism alone, this hits one of North Korea's few reliable revenue streams. Veuer's Chandra Lanier has the story.
KVUE 8:50 AM. CST November 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Secret menus hiding at Austin eateries
-
What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting
-
Georgetown dad's two daughters went to deadly Las Vegas concert
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman finally gets to go home after Harvey
-
Cedar Park woman recovering after shooting
-
10032017_PMWX
-
Seguin Deputy Chief injured in Vegas
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Witness describes Las Vegas shooting
More Stories
-
Austin ISD $1B bond passed. What now?Nov. 7, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Taking back the trails | How to protect yourself on…Nov. 7, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
-
2017 election results roll inNov. 7, 2017, 11:07 a.m.