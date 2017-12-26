What to know before the 2017 Texas Bowl

Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Tim Warner/Getty) (Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - The University of Texas will represent the Big 12 Conference in the 2017 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl. The Longhorns will square off against former Big 12 foe, Missouri.

The Texas Bowl will be played on Wednesday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Longhorns finished the regular season 6-6 overall and 5-4 in conference play. The Tigers finished 7-5, winners of their final six, and 4-4 in Southeastern Conference action.

Both schools will be making their first bowl appearance since 2014. The 2017 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl will kickoff at 8 p.m. and is set to air on ESPN. Adam Amin (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the action.

The Texas Bowl began in 2006 and the 2017 version will mark its 12th game. Texas played Arkansas in the 2014 Texas Bowl, while Missouri's lone appearance was a loss to the Navy in 2009.

The game will be played at Houston's NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. The stadium has hosted two Super Bowls, XXXVIII on Feb. 1, 2004, and LI on Feb. 5, 2017.

The all-time series

Texas and Missouri meet for the 24th time in the history of the series. UT holds a 17-6 advantage all-time. The Longhorns have won 15 of the last 17 meetings dating back to 1931.

The two schools played nine times as Big 12 Conference foes, with Texas winning seven of those games. They have met once previously in a bowl game, a 40-27 Longhorn victory on Jan. 1, 1946, in the Cotton Bowl.

Longhorn bowl history

Texas makes its 54th all-time bowl appearance, second-most in the nation behind just Alabama. The Longhorns own a record of 27-24-2 all-time in bowl games.

The 2017 Texas Bowl marks the 22nd time the Longhorns will play a current SEC opponent in a bowl game. UT is 12-8-1 in such games.

This year's bowl marks the eighth time Texas has played a bowl game in Houston. The Longhorns made six appearances in the now defunct Bluebonnet Bowl, with a record of 3-2-1.

With the 2017 Texas Bowl, Texas makes its 37th all-time appearance in a bowl game played in the state. UT is 18-16-2 in such games, having played in the Cotton Bowl 22 times (11-10-1), Bluebonnet Bowl six times (3-2-1), Sun Bowl four times (2-2), Alamo Bowl three times (2-1) and Texas Bowl once (0-1).

Head Coach Tom Herman

Tom Herman is in his first season at Texas and his third season overall as a head coach. He is 6-6 thus far at UT and 28-10 overall as a head coach. In just three seasons, Herman has guided his teams to a record of 7-4 against Top 25 opponents, 3-3 against Top 10 foes and 2-1 against teams inside the Top 5.

For the third time in three seasons as a head coach, Herman's program will appear in a bowl game. At Houston, he guided his team to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in year one and the Las Vegas Bowl a season ago.

Herman went 22-4 in his two seasons at Houston prior to taking over the Longhorns' program.

In his first year at UH, Herman led the Cougars to a 13-1 record and a win in the Peach Bowl during his first season. He was just the fourth head coach in NCAA history with at least 13 wins in a rookie season (Chris Petersen, George Woodruff, Walter Camp) and just the fifth to win the first 10 games of his career (Petersen, Woodruff, Camp and Larry Coker).

The Longhorns and NRG Stadium

The Texas Bowl will mark the sixth appearance for the Longhorns at NRG Stadium. The Longhorns are 4-1 all-time.

They first played at the stadium in 2003, defeating Rice at then Reliant Stadium, 48-7. They've also played the Owls there in 2006 and 2010.

UT beat Colorado 70-3 in the 2005 Big 12 Championship Game.

The Longhorns were defeated by Arkansas in the 2014 Texas Bowl.

