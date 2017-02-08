Westlake High School's Brock Cunningham is gaining attention from college basketball coaches

This game is synonymous with BIG & TALL bodies.

Westlake junior forward, Brock Cunningham fits that mold at 6-feet, 7-inches, but he has an attitude to go along with his measurables. "Brock is probably the most vocal, positive and negative" said teammate, Alex Neahusan. Westlake guard, Joe Palmo said, "When you go in the paint he's just everywhere coming from behind, right in front of you"

Cunningham's head coach, Robert Lucero stated that Cunningham protects the lane and paint as if he owns it. "When you go in there. He takes it personal. He's probably the most consistent at protecting the basket."

I asked Cunningham's Westlake teammates how does a smaller in stature guard successfully drive the lane with Cunningham waiting for them. Essentially, they said good luck.

When I asked Brock, he simply smiled and agreed about his passion for blocking shots.

"I definitely like to block shots" Cunningham said.

The junior forward is averaging a double-double this season, 15-points and 11-rebounds. Major college basketball coaches have noticed.

" I've received attention from the University of Oklahoma, Missouri, Houston, Columbia, and Princeton. Some more academic schools.", said Cunningham.

When asked if he would like to shut down the recruiting process early, Cunningham said he would like to make a decision prior to his senior season.

Recruiting is something Cunningham is not overly concerned about at the moment. Fulfilling this team's goals of winning a state championship in San Antonio takes priority over the recruiting due to the distraction it can be.

