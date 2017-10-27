Week 9 scores

Final: San Marcos 39, Manor 36
Final: Hays 45, Vista Ridge 37
Final: Georgetown 70, Cedar Creek 10
Final: Westwood 45, Round Rock 41
Final: Austin 42, LBJ 34
Final: Marble Falls 35, Seguin 21
Final: Hutto 45, Rouse 7
Final: Akins 35, Del Valle 25
Final: Lake Travis 44, Leander 0
Final: Cedar Park 21, Connally 14
Final: Westlake 56, Lehman 7
Final: Bowie 52, Anderson 14
Final: Dripping Springs 34, Alamo Heights 14
Final: Wimberley 49, Navarro 35
Final: Canyon Lake 53, Fredericksburg 35
Final: Taylor 42, Boerne 21
Final: Lago Vista 25, Randolph 18
Final: Medina Valley 14, Lockhart 7
Final: Cedar Ridge 49, Pflugerville 17
Final: Elgin 42, East View 19
Final: Marion 45, Luling 18
Final: Blanco 21, Johnson City 14
Final: Liberty Hill 59, Burnet 14
Final: Reagan 14, Travis 0
Final: Eastside 21, SA Brooks 6
Final: La Vega 62, Lampasas 7
Final: Llano 30, Hondo 24
Final: Giddings 38, Gonzales 20
Final: Columbus 14, LaGrange 13
Final: Smithville 43, Caldwell 27
Final: Boling 26, Schulenburg 14
Final: Florence 22, Comfort 21
Final: Lexington 54, Rogers 7
Final: Cameron Yoe 41, Academy 0
Final: Franklin 50, Jarrell 0
Final: Rockdale 49, McGregor 29
Final: Thrall 35, Rosebud-Lott 21
Final: Flatonia 28, Pettus 27
Final: Mason 66, Brackett 0
Final: Granger 35, Bartlett 6
Final: Holland 38, Thorndale 27
Final: Hyde Park 26, SA Christian 3
Final: St. Michaels 19, SA Cornerstone 7
Final: Waco Vanguard 58, Round Rock Christian 6
Final: Hill Country 74, Concordia 29
Final: Katy Pope John 41, St Dominic Savio 0
Final: Seguin Lifegate 74, Cedar Park Summit 20
Final: Boerne Geneva 51, San Marcos Academy 8
Final: Regents 62, St. Mary's Hall 24
Yorktown Shiner
Casady St Stephens
Brentwood John Paul II
CLASS 6A
Alief Hastings 31, Alief Taylor 28
Allen 49, McKinney 14
Alvin 27, Clear Falls 24
Arlington Lamar 20, Arlington Bowie 19
Arlington Martin 49, North Crowley 12
Austin Akins 35, Del Valle 25
Austin Bowie 52, Austin Anderson 14
Austin Westlake 56, Kyle Lehman 7
Belton 35, Killeen Shoemaker 12
Buda Hays 45, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 37
Cedar Hill 35, Grand Prairie 10
Cibolo Steele 50, SA East Central 14
Converse Judson 31, Schertz Clemens 14
Cypress Ranch 27, Cypress Lakes 0
Dallas Jesuit 59, Richardson Lake Highlands 35
Deer Park 16, La Porte 14
Denton Guyer 28, Wylie 24
Duncanville 24, De Soto 14
Edinburg 30, Edinburg North 14
EP El Dorado 53, EP Coronado 28
Euless Trinity 31, Lewisville Hebron 28
Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Austin 0
Galena Park North Shore 56, Channelview 7
Garland Naaman Forest 53, South Garland 6
Garland Sachse 42, Garland Rowlett 35
Houston Bellaire 14, Houston Westbury 12
Houston Clear Lake 14, Friendswood 10
Houston Jersey Village 24, Cypress Falls 22
Houston Lamar 63, Houston Sam Houston 6
Humble Atascocita 45, Baytown Sterling 7
Humble Summer Creek 34, Humble Kingwood 7
Irving 24, Irving MacArthur 20
Katy 62, Katy Tompkins 0
Katy Cinco Ranch 33, Katy Seven Lakes 13
Killeen Ellison 45, Killeen 20
Klein Collins 49, Houston Stratford 7
Klein Oak 23, Houston Memorial 15
La Joya 24, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 10
Lake Travis 44, Leander 0
Laredo Alexander 57, SA South San Antonio 17
Laredo United 45, Eagle Pass 14
League City Clear Springs 42, Clear Brook 7
Lewisville Flower Mound 17, Lewisville Marcus 10
Longview 28, Tyler 19
Los Fresnos 27, Harlingen 20
Lufkin 34, Conroe Oak Ridge 7
McAllen Rowe 48, McAllen 27
Midland 49, Amarillo Tascosa 42
Mission 24, La Joya Palmview 22
Odessa 28, Wolfforth Frenship 7
Pearland Dawson 28, Alief Elsik 0
Plano 17, McKinney Boyd 5
Plano East 45, Plano West 41
PSJA 30, PSJA Memorial 17
Richardson Pearce 45, Dallas White 10
Richmond George Ranch 28, Pearland 21
Rockwall 49, Tyler Lee 28
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 49, Pflugerville 17
Round Rock Westwood 45, Round Rock 41
SA Johnson 21, SA Reagan 14
SA Madison 48, SA Lee 6
SA Northside O'Connor 63, SA Northside Jay 12
SA Southwest 35, Laredo Johnson 8
San Angelo Central 31, Odessa Permian 20
Smithson Valley 14, New Braunfels Canyon 9
South Grand Prairie 49, Irving Nimitz 14
Spring 21, Spring Dekaney 14
The Woodlands 42, Conroe 0
Weslaco 28, Harlingen South 25
Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Rivera 7
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 49, Waco University 3
Aledo 59, FW Brewer 7
Amarillo 12, Canyon Randall 7
Angleton 30, Victoria West 7
Austin Reagan 14, Austin William Travis 0
Azle 24, FW Eaton 17
Brenham 40, Willis 8
Bryan Rudder 35, Bryan 28
Burleson 35, Cleburne 7
Burleson Centennial 51, Granbury 20
Castroville Medina Valley 14, Lockhart 7
CC Calallen 21, Alice 0
CC Moody 32, CC King 13
CC Ray 37, CC Miller 20
Cedar Park 21, Pflugerville Connally 14
College Station 52, Waco 14
Colleyville Heritage 51, Grapevine 28
Dallas Conrad 18, Dallas Jefferson 14
Dallas South Oak Cliff 24, Dallas Spruce 13
Denison 56, Denton Braswell 0
Donna 21, Donna North 10
Dripping Springs 34, SA Alamo Heights 14
Dumas 49, Canyon 21
Eagle Pass Winn 21, SA Harlandale 6
Elgin 42, Georgetown East View 19
Everman 41, Joshua 14
Floresville 35, Uvalde 21
Fort Bend Marshall 53, Fort Bend Elkins 6
Frisco Lone Star 56, Frisco Centennial 0
Frisco Reedy 42, Frisco 14
Frisco Wakeland 27, Frisco Independence 17
FW Western Hills 37, FW North Side 14
Galveston Ball 48, Galena Park 7
Georgetown 70, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10
Hutto 45, Leander Rouse 7
Lake Dallas 48, Carrollton Creekview 14
Lancaster 42, Red Oak 21
Laredo Martin 27, Laredo Cigarroa 20
Laredo Nixon 49, Mission Sharyland 14
Lewisville The Colony 14, Prosper 7
Lindale 28, Corsicana 18
Little Elm 43, Carrollton Turner 8
Lubbock Monterey 62, San Angelo Lake View 21
Magnolia West 43, Waller 14
Mansfield Lake Ridge 28, Mansfield Legacy 17
Mansfield Summit 55, Midlothian 35
Manvel 21, Texas City 0
Marble Falls 35, Seguin 21
Mercedes 34, Brownsville Lopez 7
Mission Memorial 26, Rio Grande City 24
New Caney Porter 28, Humble 13
Plainview 38, Amarillo Caprock 35
Richmond Foster 70, Victoria East 7
SA Burbank 24, SA Brackenridge 21
SA Houston 41, SA Kennedy 0
SA Memorial 28, SA Lanier 21
SA Southside 51, SA McCollum 0
Saginaw Boswell 55, Saginaw 24
Santa Fe 34, Fort Bend Willowridge 16
Seagoville 49, North Dallas 0
Sharyland Pioneer 22, Pharr Valley View 7
Tomball 17, Huntsville 3
West Mesquite 42, Wylie East 6
CLASS 4A
Abilene Wylie 27, Snyder 7
Andrews 65, Clint Mountain View 21
Argyle 42, Sanger 14
Aubrey 40, Caddo Mills 20
Austin Eastside Memorial 21, SA Brooks 6
Bellville 63, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Brownwood 28, Alvin Shadow Creek 21
Canton 56, Dallas Roosevelt 0
Carrizo Springs 29, Lytle 22
Carthage 41, Bullard 7
China Spring 43, Gatesville 16
Clint 39, EP Cathedral 14
Crandall 49, Athens 21
Cuero 60, Sinton 0
Denver City 30, Dalhart 7
Devine 13, Poteet 6
Freeport Brazosport 28, Bay City 22
Giddings 38, Gonzales 20
Glen Rose 69, Godley 35
Henderson 27, Center 14
Houston Yates 52, Houston Scarborough 0
Jasper 47, Tatum 7
Kennedale 62, Mineral Wells 21
Levelland 52, Borger 34
Liberty 52, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 38
Liberty Hill 59, Burnet 14
Llano 30, Hondo 24
Lorena 56, Robinson 14
Lubbock Estacado 21, Pampa 10
Melissa 35, Celina 14
Midland Greenwood 56, Pecos 42
Midlothian Heritage 33, Dallas Carter 12
Monahans 49, Lamesa 20
Navasota 24, Cleveland 0
Needville 39, West Columbia 26
Orange Grove 42, CC West Oso 28
Orangefield 38, Hamshire-Fannett 32
Paris 41, Quinlan Ford 20
Pearsall 21, Crystal City 18
Perryton 33, Brownfield 20
Pleasanton 18, La Vernia 17
Port Isabel 54, Progreso 30
Princeton 34, Paris North Lamar 7
Rio Hondo 45, Raymondville 24, OT
Rockport-Fulton 23, Beeville Jones 13
Salado 28, Mexia 7
Sealy 43, Stafford 7
Seminole 28, Sweetwater 27, OT
Silsbee 40, Bridge City 15
Smithville 43, Caldwell 27
Somerset 56, Robstown 6
Stephenville 71, Big Spring 0
Taylor 42, Boerne 21
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 38, Anna 24
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 28, Pittsburg 10
Waco La Vega 62, Lampasas 7
Waxahachie Life 49, Hillsboro 33
WF Hirschi 43, Burkburnett 17
Wills Point 51, Emory Rains 8
Wimberley 49, Geronimo Navarro 35
CLASS 3A
Arp 35, Troup 33
Ballinger 35, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6
Bishop 17, Falfurrias 7
Blanco 21, Johnson City 14
Boling 26, Schulenburg 14
Breckenridge 49, Boyd 14
Brock 71, Bowie 6
Cameron Yoe 41, Little River Academy 0
Canadian 56, Spearman 8
Childress 58, Dimmitt 0
Cisco 51, Bangs 0
Coldspring-Oakhurst 18, Buna 14
Colorado City 46, Coahoma 2
Comanche 42, Clyde 12
Corsicana Mildred 35, Blooming Grove 14
Cotulla 38, Taft 6
Crane 54, Tornillo 16
Crockett 51, Frankston 0
Daingerfield 57, Queen City 0
East Chambers 28, La Marque 7
Eastland 45, Coleman 0
Edna 49, Vanderbilt Industrial 13
Eustace 63, Palestine Westwood 7
Florence 22, Comfort 21
Franklin 50, Jarrell 0
Goliad 40, George West 13
Gunter 43, Paris Chisum 0
Hallettsville 52, Altair Rice 16
Hearne 27, Marlin 20
Hebbronville 37, Skidmore-Tynan 21
Holliday 34, Henrietta 10
Hooks 14, Omaha Pewitt 13
Idalou 39, Lubbock Roosevelt 0
Jacksboro 31, Millsap 12
Jefferson 63, Gladewater Sabine 3
Lago Vista 25, Universal City Randolph 18
Lexington 54, Rogers 7
Lyford 67, Santa Rosa 26
Malakoff 40, West 27
Marion 45, Luling 18
Mathis 21, Jourdanton 7
Maypearl 19, Grandview 14
Merkel 43, Brady 7
Mineola 60, Grand Saline 13
Mount Vernon 42, Quitman 0
Muleshoe 55, Friona 48
Natalia 10, Stockdale 7
New London West Rusk 21, Waskom 0
Newton 52, Corrigan-Camden 0
Odem 59, Monte Alto 7
Paradise 28, Ponder 20
Poth 35, Karnes City 2
Pottsboro 27, Pilot Point 21
Rockdale 49, McGregor 29
SA Cole 41, Ingram Moore 0
San Diego 43, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
Shallowater 63, Amarillo River Road 7
Slaton 28, Littlefield 16
Sonora 42, Big Lake Reagan County 14
Teague 22, Groesbeck 20
Tulia 62, Amarillo Highland Park 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 62, Early 0
Wall 40, Midland Christian 21
White Oak 63, Redwater 42
Whitesboro 36, Howe 14
Whitney 11, Elkhart 0
Woodville 48, Kountze 36
CLASS 2A
Abernathy 55, Floydada 21
Albany 55, Cross Plains 0
Alvord 50, Olney 6
Archer City 25, Quanah 21
Axtell 24, Itasca 6
Baird 32, Miles 25
Big Sandy 56, Gladewater Union Grove 26
Blue Ridge 34, Trenton 7
Bogata Rivercrest 43, Honey Grove 2
Bosqueville 47, Italy 34
Bremond 56, Meridian 0
Burton 36, Milano 31
Center Point 54, Leakey 36
Christoval 49, Anthony 18
Clarendon 42, Ralls 6
Crawford 20, Goldthwaite 7
De Leon 70, Valley Mills 0
Electra 32, Petrolia 14
Falls City 50, Louise 0
Farwell 54, Springlake-Earth 6
Flatonia 28, Pettus 27
Frost 35, Dawson 12
Granger 35, Bartlett 6
Gruver 42, Claude 7
Hamlin 32, Tahoka 27
Hawkins 26, Malakoff Cross Roads 2
Hawley 28, Post 0
Hico 34, San Saba 7
Holland 38, Thorndale 27
Hubbard 42, Chilton 20
Hull-Daisetta 54, Sabine Pass 0
Iraan 60, Van Horn 0
Joaquin 26, Price Carlisle 23
Junction 34, Sabinal 27
Kerens 56, Cayuga 8
La Villa 59, Freer 40
Lovelady 34, Centerville 14
Mart 53, Riesel 0
Mason 66, Brackett 0
Memphis 41, Crosbyton 28
Menard 42, Mertzon Irion County 14
Moody 54, Normangee 32
Muenster 76, Ranger 6
Munday 47, Haskell 7
New Deal 41, Hale Center 10
Ozona 34, Eldorado 6
Panhandle 56, Boys Ranch 7
Refugio 78, Kenedy 0
Roby 38, Plains 32, 2OT
Rocksprings 20, D'Hanis 7
Runge 20, Charlotte 14
San Augustine 51, Alto 35
Santa Maria 20, Ben Bolt 14
Santo 35, Era 6
Shelbyville 41, Cushing 6
Stinnett West Texas 41, Sunray 21
Stratford 60, Sanford-Fritch 30
Sudan 28, Smyer 0
Sundown 40, Olton 7
Tenaha 49, Grapeland 0
Thrall 35, Rosebud-Lott 21
Timpson 52, Overton 16
Wellington 63, Lockney 7
Wheeler 14, Vega 8
Woodsboro 56, Benavides 0
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 54, Wellman-Union 25
Amherst 60, Whitharral 32
Aspermont 59, Morton 16
Avalon 60, Kopperl 12
Balmorhea 68, Sanderson 6
Blackwell 58, Loraine 18
Borden County 58, Ira 0
Bryson 55, Saint Jo 6
Buckholts 62, Prairie Lea 16
Calvert 61, Oglesby 14
Coolidge 38, Aquilla 28
Covington 69, Bynum 23
Crowell 45, Chillicothe 0
Garden City 59, Westbrook 14
Happy 70, White Deer 26
Hermleigh 50, O'Donnell 20
High Island 65, Chester 0
Iredell 72, Walnut Springs 26
Knox City 52, Rotan 6
Lingleville 60, Gordon 24
Lorenzo 40, New Home 36
Lueders-Avoca 68, Haskell Paint Creek 34
Matador Motley County 66, Petersburg 20
May 64, Gorman 16
Milford 48, Trinidad 0
Moran 52, Woodson 6
Mullin 72, Gustine 8
Rankin 53, Fort Davis 8
Richland Springs 54, Rochelle 0
Roscoe Highland 50, Trent 0
Spur 52, Paducah 50
Strawn 52, Rising Star 0
Valera Panther Creek 64, Brookesmith 16
Veribest 70, Santa Anna 12
Water Valley 58, Paint Rock 8
Wilson 36, Southland 18
Zephyr 80, Evant 32
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Oakridge 56, TACA Storm 13
Austin Hill Country 74, Concordia 29
Austin Hyde Park 26, SA Christian 3
Austin St. Michael 19, SA Cornerstone 7
Beaumont Legacy Christian 41, Houston Northland Christian 25
Boerne Geneva 51, San Marcos Baptist Academy 8
Brownsville St. Joseph 45, SA Central Catholic 21
Dallas Bishop Lynch 7, Argyle Liberty Christian 0
Dallas Christian 56, Bullard Brook Hill 7
Dallas Episcopal 48, Casady, Okla. 27
Dallas Greenhill 36, Irving Cistercian 28
Dallas Lutheran 73, Rockwall Heritage 24
FW Country Day 34, John Cooper 7
FW Trinity Valley 32, Austin St. Andrew's 7
Houston Kinkaid 28, Houston Christian 6
Houston Second Baptist 31, Victoria St. Joseph 0
Houston St. Pius X 53, Tomball Concordia 42
Katy Pope John 41, Austin St. Dominic 0
Lubbock Christian 44, FW Lake Country 28
Plainview Christian 72, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 26
Plano Prestonwood 22, Dallas Bishop Dunne 6
Seguin Lifegate 74, Cedar Park Summit 20
Temple Holy Trinity 66, Granbury North Central 56
Waco Parkview Christian 74, Lockhart Lighthouse Christian 26
Waco Reicher 41, Bryan Brazos Christian 20
Waco Vanguard 58, Round Rock Christian 6
Watauga Harvest 46, Denton Calvary 0
OTHER
All Saints Episcopal 56, WF Christian 40
Azle Christian School 54, Decatur Victory Christian 6
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 63, Alba-Golden 0
FW Haltom 37, Weatherford 29
Magnolia Legacy 34, League City Bay Area 7
New Braunfels Baptist 34, SA Sunnybrook 13
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 42, New Braunfels Christian 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Aspermont vs. Rule, ccd.
