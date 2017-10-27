Week 9 scores

Friday Football Fever (Photo: KVUE)

Final: San Marcos 39, Manor 36

Final: Hays 45, Vista Ridge 37

Final: Georgetown 70, Cedar Creek 10

Final: Westwood 45, Round Rock 41

Final: Austin 42, LBJ 34

Final: Marble Falls 35, Seguin 21

Final: Hutto 45, Rouse 7

Final: Akins 35, Del Valle 25

Final: Lake Travis 44, Leander 0

Final: Cedar Park 21, Connally 14

Final: Westlake 56, Lehman 7

Final: Bowie 52, Anderson 14

Final: Dripping Springs 34, Alamo Heights 14

Final: Wimberley 49, Navarro 35

Final: Canyon Lake 53, Fredericksburg 35

Final: Taylor 42, Boerne 21

Final: Lago Vista 25, Randolph 18

Final: Medina Valley 14, Lockhart 7

Final: Cedar Ridge 49, Pflugerville 17

Final: Elgin 42, East View 19

Final: Marion 45, Luling 18

Final: Blanco 21, Johnson City 14

Final: Liberty Hill 59, Burnet 14

Final: Reagan 14, Travis 0

Final: Eastside 21, SA Brooks 6

Final: La Vega 62, Lampasas 7

Final: Llano 30, Hondo 24

Final: Giddings 38, Gonzales 20

Final: Columbus 14, LaGrange 13

Final: Smithville 43, Caldwell 27

Final: Boling 26, Schulenburg 14

Final: Florence 22, Comfort 21

Final: Lexington 54, Rogers 7

Final: Cameron Yoe 41, Academy 0

Final: Franklin 50, Jarrell 0

Final: Rockdale 49, McGregor 29

Final: Thrall 35, Rosebud-Lott 21

Final: Flatonia 28, Pettus 27

Final: Mason 66, Brackett 0

Final: Granger 35, Bartlett 6

Final: Holland 38, Thorndale 27

Final: Hyde Park 26, SA Christian 3

Final: St. Michaels 19, SA Cornerstone 7

Final: Waco Vanguard 58, Round Rock Christian 6

Final: Hill Country 74, Concordia 29

Final: Katy Pope John 41, St Dominic Savio 0

Final: Seguin Lifegate 74, Cedar Park Summit 20

Final: Boerne Geneva 51, San Marcos Academy 8

Final: Regents 62, St. Mary's Hall 24

CLASS 6A

Alief Hastings 31, Alief Taylor 28



Allen 49, McKinney 14



Alvin 27, Clear Falls 24



Arlington Lamar 20, Arlington Bowie 19



Arlington Martin 49, North Crowley 12



Austin Akins 35, Del Valle 25



Austin Bowie 52, Austin Anderson 14



Austin Westlake 56, Kyle Lehman 7



Belton 35, Killeen Shoemaker 12



Buda Hays 45, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 37



Cedar Hill 35, Grand Prairie 10



Cibolo Steele 50, SA East Central 14



Converse Judson 31, Schertz Clemens 14



Cypress Ranch 27, Cypress Lakes 0



Dallas Jesuit 59, Richardson Lake Highlands 35



Deer Park 16, La Porte 14



Denton Guyer 28, Wylie 24



Duncanville 24, De Soto 14



Edinburg 30, Edinburg North 14



EP El Dorado 53, EP Coronado 28



Euless Trinity 31, Lewisville Hebron 28



Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Austin 0



Galena Park North Shore 56, Channelview 7



Garland Naaman Forest 53, South Garland 6



Garland Sachse 42, Garland Rowlett 35



Houston Bellaire 14, Houston Westbury 12



Houston Clear Lake 14, Friendswood 10



Houston Jersey Village 24, Cypress Falls 22



Houston Lamar 63, Houston Sam Houston 6



Humble Atascocita 45, Baytown Sterling 7



Humble Summer Creek 34, Humble Kingwood 7



Irving 24, Irving MacArthur 20



Katy 62, Katy Tompkins 0



Katy Cinco Ranch 33, Katy Seven Lakes 13



Killeen Ellison 45, Killeen 20



Klein Collins 49, Houston Stratford 7



Klein Oak 23, Houston Memorial 15



La Joya 24, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 10



Lake Travis 44, Leander 0



Laredo Alexander 57, SA South San Antonio 17



Laredo United 45, Eagle Pass 14



League City Clear Springs 42, Clear Brook 7



Lewisville Flower Mound 17, Lewisville Marcus 10



Longview 28, Tyler 19



Los Fresnos 27, Harlingen 20



Lufkin 34, Conroe Oak Ridge 7



McAllen Rowe 48, McAllen 27



Midland 49, Amarillo Tascosa 42



Mission 24, La Joya Palmview 22



Odessa 28, Wolfforth Frenship 7



Pearland Dawson 28, Alief Elsik 0



Plano 17, McKinney Boyd 5



Plano East 45, Plano West 41



PSJA 30, PSJA Memorial 17



Richardson Pearce 45, Dallas White 10



Richmond George Ranch 28, Pearland 21



Rockwall 49, Tyler Lee 28



Round Rock Cedar Ridge 49, Pflugerville 17



Round Rock Westwood 45, Round Rock 41



SA Johnson 21, SA Reagan 14



SA Madison 48, SA Lee 6



SA Northside O'Connor 63, SA Northside Jay 12



SA Southwest 35, Laredo Johnson 8



San Angelo Central 31, Odessa Permian 20



Smithson Valley 14, New Braunfels Canyon 9



South Grand Prairie 49, Irving Nimitz 14



Spring 21, Spring Dekaney 14



The Woodlands 42, Conroe 0



Weslaco 28, Harlingen South 25



Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Rivera 7



CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 49, Waco University 3



Aledo 59, FW Brewer 7



Amarillo 12, Canyon Randall 7



Angleton 30, Victoria West 7



Austin Reagan 14, Austin William Travis 0



Azle 24, FW Eaton 17



Brenham 40, Willis 8



Bryan Rudder 35, Bryan 28



Burleson 35, Cleburne 7



Burleson Centennial 51, Granbury 20



Castroville Medina Valley 14, Lockhart 7



CC Calallen 21, Alice 0



CC Moody 32, CC King 13



CC Ray 37, CC Miller 20



Cedar Park 21, Pflugerville Connally 14



College Station 52, Waco 14



Colleyville Heritage 51, Grapevine 28



Dallas Conrad 18, Dallas Jefferson 14



Dallas South Oak Cliff 24, Dallas Spruce 13



Denison 56, Denton Braswell 0



Donna 21, Donna North 10



Dripping Springs 34, SA Alamo Heights 14



Dumas 49, Canyon 21



Eagle Pass Winn 21, SA Harlandale 6



Elgin 42, Georgetown East View 19



Everman 41, Joshua 14



Floresville 35, Uvalde 21



Fort Bend Marshall 53, Fort Bend Elkins 6



Frisco Lone Star 56, Frisco Centennial 0



Frisco Reedy 42, Frisco 14



Frisco Wakeland 27, Frisco Independence 17



FW Western Hills 37, FW North Side 14



Galveston Ball 48, Galena Park 7



Georgetown 70, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10



Hutto 45, Leander Rouse 7



Lake Dallas 48, Carrollton Creekview 14



Lancaster 42, Red Oak 21



Laredo Martin 27, Laredo Cigarroa 20



Laredo Nixon 49, Mission Sharyland 14



Lewisville The Colony 14, Prosper 7



Lindale 28, Corsicana 18



Little Elm 43, Carrollton Turner 8



Lubbock Monterey 62, San Angelo Lake View 21



Magnolia West 43, Waller 14



Mansfield Lake Ridge 28, Mansfield Legacy 17



Mansfield Summit 55, Midlothian 35



Manvel 21, Texas City 0



Marble Falls 35, Seguin 21



Mercedes 34, Brownsville Lopez 7



Mission Memorial 26, Rio Grande City 24



New Caney Porter 28, Humble 13



Plainview 38, Amarillo Caprock 35



Richmond Foster 70, Victoria East 7



SA Burbank 24, SA Brackenridge 21



SA Houston 41, SA Kennedy 0



SA Memorial 28, SA Lanier 21



SA Southside 51, SA McCollum 0



Saginaw Boswell 55, Saginaw 24



Santa Fe 34, Fort Bend Willowridge 16



Seagoville 49, North Dallas 0



Sharyland Pioneer 22, Pharr Valley View 7



Tomball 17, Huntsville 3



West Mesquite 42, Wylie East 6



CLASS 4A

Abilene Wylie 27, Snyder 7



Andrews 65, Clint Mountain View 21



Argyle 42, Sanger 14



Aubrey 40, Caddo Mills 20



Austin Eastside Memorial 21, SA Brooks 6



Bellville 63, Cleveland Tarkington 0



Brownwood 28, Alvin Shadow Creek 21



Canton 56, Dallas Roosevelt 0



Carrizo Springs 29, Lytle 22



Carthage 41, Bullard 7



China Spring 43, Gatesville 16



Clint 39, EP Cathedral 14



Crandall 49, Athens 21



Cuero 60, Sinton 0



Denver City 30, Dalhart 7



Devine 13, Poteet 6



Freeport Brazosport 28, Bay City 22



Giddings 38, Gonzales 20



Glen Rose 69, Godley 35



Henderson 27, Center 14



Houston Yates 52, Houston Scarborough 0



Jasper 47, Tatum 7



Kennedale 62, Mineral Wells 21



Levelland 52, Borger 34



Liberty 52, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 38



Liberty Hill 59, Burnet 14



Llano 30, Hondo 24



Lorena 56, Robinson 14



Lubbock Estacado 21, Pampa 10



Melissa 35, Celina 14



Midland Greenwood 56, Pecos 42



Midlothian Heritage 33, Dallas Carter 12



Monahans 49, Lamesa 20



Navasota 24, Cleveland 0



Needville 39, West Columbia 26



Orange Grove 42, CC West Oso 28



Orangefield 38, Hamshire-Fannett 32



Paris 41, Quinlan Ford 20



Pearsall 21, Crystal City 18



Perryton 33, Brownfield 20



Pleasanton 18, La Vernia 17



Port Isabel 54, Progreso 30



Princeton 34, Paris North Lamar 7



Rio Hondo 45, Raymondville 24, OT



Rockport-Fulton 23, Beeville Jones 13



Salado 28, Mexia 7



Sealy 43, Stafford 7



Seminole 28, Sweetwater 27, OT



Silsbee 40, Bridge City 15



Smithville 43, Caldwell 27



Somerset 56, Robstown 6



Stephenville 71, Big Spring 0



Taylor 42, Boerne 21



Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 38, Anna 24



Texarkana Pleasant Grove 28, Pittsburg 10



Waco La Vega 62, Lampasas 7



Waxahachie Life 49, Hillsboro 33



WF Hirschi 43, Burkburnett 17



Wills Point 51, Emory Rains 8



Wimberley 49, Geronimo Navarro 35



CLASS 3A

Arp 35, Troup 33



Ballinger 35, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6



Bishop 17, Falfurrias 7



Blanco 21, Johnson City 14



Boling 26, Schulenburg 14



Breckenridge 49, Boyd 14



Brock 71, Bowie 6



Cameron Yoe 41, Little River Academy 0



Canadian 56, Spearman 8



Childress 58, Dimmitt 0



Cisco 51, Bangs 0



Coldspring-Oakhurst 18, Buna 14



Colorado City 46, Coahoma 2



Comanche 42, Clyde 12



Corsicana Mildred 35, Blooming Grove 14



Cotulla 38, Taft 6



Crane 54, Tornillo 16



Crockett 51, Frankston 0



Daingerfield 57, Queen City 0



East Chambers 28, La Marque 7



Eastland 45, Coleman 0



Edna 49, Vanderbilt Industrial 13



Eustace 63, Palestine Westwood 7



Florence 22, Comfort 21



Franklin 50, Jarrell 0



Goliad 40, George West 13



Gunter 43, Paris Chisum 0



Hallettsville 52, Altair Rice 16



Hearne 27, Marlin 20



Hebbronville 37, Skidmore-Tynan 21



Holliday 34, Henrietta 10



Hooks 14, Omaha Pewitt 13



Idalou 39, Lubbock Roosevelt 0



Jacksboro 31, Millsap 12



Jefferson 63, Gladewater Sabine 3



Lago Vista 25, Universal City Randolph 18



Lexington 54, Rogers 7



Lyford 67, Santa Rosa 26



Malakoff 40, West 27



Marion 45, Luling 18



Mathis 21, Jourdanton 7



Maypearl 19, Grandview 14



Merkel 43, Brady 7



Mineola 60, Grand Saline 13



Mount Vernon 42, Quitman 0



Muleshoe 55, Friona 48



Natalia 10, Stockdale 7



New London West Rusk 21, Waskom 0



Newton 52, Corrigan-Camden 0



Odem 59, Monte Alto 7



Paradise 28, Ponder 20



Poth 35, Karnes City 2



Pottsboro 27, Pilot Point 21



Rockdale 49, McGregor 29



SA Cole 41, Ingram Moore 0



San Diego 43, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0



Shallowater 63, Amarillo River Road 7



Slaton 28, Littlefield 16



Sonora 42, Big Lake Reagan County 14



Teague 22, Groesbeck 20



Tulia 62, Amarillo Highland Park 0



Tuscola Jim Ned 62, Early 0



Wall 40, Midland Christian 21



White Oak 63, Redwater 42



Whitesboro 36, Howe 14



Whitney 11, Elkhart 0



Woodville 48, Kountze 36



CLASS 2A

Abernathy 55, Floydada 21



Albany 55, Cross Plains 0



Alvord 50, Olney 6



Archer City 25, Quanah 21



Axtell 24, Itasca 6



Baird 32, Miles 25



Big Sandy 56, Gladewater Union Grove 26



Blue Ridge 34, Trenton 7



Bogata Rivercrest 43, Honey Grove 2



Bosqueville 47, Italy 34



Bremond 56, Meridian 0



Burton 36, Milano 31



Center Point 54, Leakey 36



Christoval 49, Anthony 18



Clarendon 42, Ralls 6



Crawford 20, Goldthwaite 7



De Leon 70, Valley Mills 0



Electra 32, Petrolia 14



Falls City 50, Louise 0



Farwell 54, Springlake-Earth 6



Flatonia 28, Pettus 27



Frost 35, Dawson 12



Granger 35, Bartlett 6



Gruver 42, Claude 7



Hamlin 32, Tahoka 27



Hawkins 26, Malakoff Cross Roads 2



Hawley 28, Post 0



Hico 34, San Saba 7



Holland 38, Thorndale 27



Hubbard 42, Chilton 20



Hull-Daisetta 54, Sabine Pass 0



Iraan 60, Van Horn 0



Joaquin 26, Price Carlisle 23



Junction 34, Sabinal 27



Kerens 56, Cayuga 8



La Villa 59, Freer 40



Lovelady 34, Centerville 14



Mart 53, Riesel 0



Mason 66, Brackett 0



Memphis 41, Crosbyton 28



Menard 42, Mertzon Irion County 14



Moody 54, Normangee 32



Muenster 76, Ranger 6



Munday 47, Haskell 7



New Deal 41, Hale Center 10



Ozona 34, Eldorado 6



Panhandle 56, Boys Ranch 7



Refugio 78, Kenedy 0



Roby 38, Plains 32, 2OT



Rocksprings 20, D'Hanis 7



Runge 20, Charlotte 14



San Augustine 51, Alto 35



Santa Maria 20, Ben Bolt 14



Santo 35, Era 6



Shelbyville 41, Cushing 6



Stinnett West Texas 41, Sunray 21



Stratford 60, Sanford-Fritch 30



Sudan 28, Smyer 0



Sundown 40, Olton 7



Tenaha 49, Grapeland 0



Thrall 35, Rosebud-Lott 21



Timpson 52, Overton 16



Wellington 63, Lockney 7



Wheeler 14, Vega 8



Woodsboro 56, Benavides 0



CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 54, Wellman-Union 25



Amherst 60, Whitharral 32



Aspermont 59, Morton 16



Avalon 60, Kopperl 12



Balmorhea 68, Sanderson 6



Blackwell 58, Loraine 18



Borden County 58, Ira 0



Bryson 55, Saint Jo 6



Buckholts 62, Prairie Lea 16



Calvert 61, Oglesby 14



Coolidge 38, Aquilla 28



Covington 69, Bynum 23



Crowell 45, Chillicothe 0



Garden City 59, Westbrook 14



Happy 70, White Deer 26



Hermleigh 50, O'Donnell 20



High Island 65, Chester 0



Iredell 72, Walnut Springs 26



Knox City 52, Rotan 6



Lingleville 60, Gordon 24



Lorenzo 40, New Home 36



Lueders-Avoca 68, Haskell Paint Creek 34



Matador Motley County 66, Petersburg 20



May 64, Gorman 16



Milford 48, Trinidad 0



Moran 52, Woodson 6



Mullin 72, Gustine 8



Rankin 53, Fort Davis 8



Richland Springs 54, Rochelle 0



Roscoe Highland 50, Trent 0



Spur 52, Paducah 50



Strawn 52, Rising Star 0



Valera Panther Creek 64, Brookesmith 16



Veribest 70, Santa Anna 12



Water Valley 58, Paint Rock 8



Wilson 36, Southland 18



Zephyr 80, Evant 32



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Oakridge 56, TACA Storm 13



Austin Hill Country 74, Concordia 29



Austin Hyde Park 26, SA Christian 3



Austin St. Michael 19, SA Cornerstone 7



Beaumont Legacy Christian 41, Houston Northland Christian 25



Boerne Geneva 51, San Marcos Baptist Academy 8



Brownsville St. Joseph 45, SA Central Catholic 21



Dallas Bishop Lynch 7, Argyle Liberty Christian 0



Dallas Christian 56, Bullard Brook Hill 7



Dallas Episcopal 48, Casady, Okla. 27



Dallas Greenhill 36, Irving Cistercian 28



Dallas Lutheran 73, Rockwall Heritage 24



FW Country Day 34, John Cooper 7



FW Trinity Valley 32, Austin St. Andrew's 7



Houston Kinkaid 28, Houston Christian 6



Houston Second Baptist 31, Victoria St. Joseph 0



Houston St. Pius X 53, Tomball Concordia 42



Katy Pope John 41, Austin St. Dominic 0



Lubbock Christian 44, FW Lake Country 28



Plainview Christian 72, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 26



Plano Prestonwood 22, Dallas Bishop Dunne 6



Seguin Lifegate 74, Cedar Park Summit 20



Temple Holy Trinity 66, Granbury North Central 56



Waco Parkview Christian 74, Lockhart Lighthouse Christian 26



Waco Reicher 41, Bryan Brazos Christian 20



Waco Vanguard 58, Round Rock Christian 6



Watauga Harvest 46, Denton Calvary 0



OTHER

All Saints Episcopal 56, WF Christian 40



Azle Christian School 54, Decatur Victory Christian 6



Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 63, Alba-Golden 0



FW Haltom 37, Weatherford 29



Magnolia Legacy 34, League City Bay Area 7



New Braunfels Baptist 34, SA Sunnybrook 13



San Marcos Hill Country Christian 42, New Braunfels Christian 32



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Aspermont vs. Rule, ccd.

