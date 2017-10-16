Week 8 schedule

Thursday
Austin at Reagan Nelson
Manor at Bowie Burger
Taylor at Eastside House
Hendrickson at McNeil
Friday
Vista Ridge at Vandegrift
Lehman at Lake Travis
Leander at Hays
Anderson at Akins Burger
Cedar Ridge at Round Rock
Westwood at Stony Point KRAC
Champion at Dripping Springs
Alamo Heights at Lockhart
Marble Falls at Tivy
Crockett at McCallum House
Travis at Lanier Nelson
Elgin at Bastrop
Hutto at East View
Georgetown at Cedar Park
Connally at Rouse
Burnet at Gatesville
Lampasas at Liberty Hill
Wimberley at Llano
Gonzales at Columbus
LaGrange at Smithville
Schulenburg at Danbury
SA Cole at Luling
Blanco at Florence
Rogers at Johnson City
Lago Vista at Ingram
Comfort at Lexington
Rockdale at Cameron Yoe
Jarrell at McGregor
Flatonia at Runge
Shiner at Weimar
Mason at Harper
Snook at Bartlett
Granger at Milano
Thorndale at Moody
Normangee at Thrall
Hyde Park at Cornerstone
TSC at St Josephs
St Stephens at Savio
MF Faith at Reicher
Brentwood at Geneva
Saturday
Holy Cross at Regents
© 2017 KVUE-TV
