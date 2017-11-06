Week 11 schedule

Thursday
Austin at Travis House
San Marcos at Bowie Burger
Georgetown at Connally
Fredericksburg at Eastside Nelson
Lanier at Glenn JV
Friday
Lake Travis at Vandegrift
Leander at Lehman
Westlake at Vista Ridge
Akins at Manor
Del Valle at Anderson Nelson
Westwood at Cedar Ridge Dragon
Pflugerville at Hendrickson
Round Rock at McNeil KRAC
Dripping Springs at Marble Falls
Lockhart at Tivy
LBJ at Crockett Burger
Reagan at McCallum House
Bastrop at Rouse
Cedar Creek at Hutto
Cedar Park at Elgin
Canyon Lake at Taylor
LaVega at Burnet
Lampasas at China Spring
Wimberley at Hondo
Liberty Hill at Gatesville
Giddings at Columbus
Smithville at Gonzales
Caldwell at LaGrange
Brazos at Schulenburg
Blanco at Rogers
Florence at Lexington
Johnson City at Comfort
Luling at Lago Vista
Jarrell at Rockdale
Charlotte at Flatonia
Shiner at Refugio
Sabinal at Mason
Bartlett at Burton
Granger at Snook
Thrall at Thorndale
Hyde Park at Regents
RR Christian at Hill Country
SM Academy at Shiner St Paul
TSD at Reicher
St Michaels at Holy Cross
St Gerard at Brentwood
Summit vs San Marcos
