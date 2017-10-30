Week 10 schedule

Thursday
Travis at LBJ Nelson
Friday
Vandegrift at Hays
Vista Ridge at Lake Travis
Leander at Westlake
Bowie at Akins Burger
Anderson at San Marcos
Manor at Del Valle
Hendrickson at Round Rock
McNeil at Stony Point KRAC
Westwood at Pflugerville
Marble Falls at Lockhart
Medina Valley at Dripping Springs
Crockett at Reagan Nelson
McCallum at Lanier Hbouse
Bastrop at East View
Connally at Cedar Creek
Hutto at Cedar Park
Elgin at Rouse
Eastside at Boerne
Taylor at Fredericksburg
Wimberley at Hondo
Burnet at Lampasas
Bandera at Llano
Liberty Hill at China Spring
LaGrange at Giddings
Gonzales at Caldwell
Columbus at Smithville
Schulenburg at Tidehaven
Comfort at Blanco
Rogers at Florence
Lexington at Johnson City
Lago Vista at Marion
Ingram Moore at Luling
Troy at Cameron Yoe
Rockdale at Franklin
Flatonia at Falls City
Ganado at Shiner
Somerville at Bartlett
Burton at Granger
Thorndale at RB Lott
Moody at Thrall
Regents at SA Christian
Concordia at RR Christian
SM Academy at Brentwood
CTCS at TSD
St Andrews at Oakridge
St Michaels at St Mary Hall
Hill Country at Vanguard
Brazos Christian at MF Faith
NB Christian at Summit
Saturday
Holy Cross at Hyde Park
