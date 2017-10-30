Week 10 schedule

WEEK 10 HS FTBL

Thursday

Travis at LBJ Nelson

Friday

Vandegrift at Hays

Vista Ridge at Lake Travis

Leander at Westlake

Bowie at Akins Burger

Anderson at San Marcos

Manor at Del Valle

Hendrickson at Round Rock

McNeil at Stony Point KRAC

Westwood at Pflugerville

Marble Falls at Lockhart

Medina Valley at Dripping Springs

Crockett at Reagan Nelson

McCallum at Lanier Hbouse

Bastrop at East View

Connally at Cedar Creek

Hutto at Cedar Park

Elgin at Rouse

Eastside at Boerne

Taylor at Fredericksburg

Wimberley at Hondo

Burnet at Lampasas

Bandera at Llano

Liberty Hill at China Spring

LaGrange at Giddings

Gonzales at Caldwell

Columbus at Smithville

Schulenburg at Tidehaven

Comfort at Blanco

Rogers at Florence

Lexington at Johnson City

Lago Vista at Marion

Ingram Moore at Luling

Troy at Cameron Yoe

Rockdale at Franklin

Flatonia at Falls City

Ganado at Shiner

Somerville at Bartlett

Burton at Granger

Thorndale at RB Lott

Moody at Thrall

Regents at SA Christian

Concordia at RR Christian

SM Academy at Brentwood

CTCS at TSD

St Andrews at Oakridge

St Michaels at St Mary Hall

Hill Country at Vanguard

Brazos Christian at MF Faith

NB Christian at Summit

Saturday

Holy Cross at Hyde Park

© 2017 KVUE-TV